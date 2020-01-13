Moncks Corner police looking for missing 48-year-old man

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner police are looking for a man missing since mid-December.
Charles Harold Litchfield, 48, has been missing since December 13, 2019.
Litchfield’s son told police that his dad is known to have seizures and was not taking his medication.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camo jacket and red converse shoes and walking away from apartment B-6 in the 100 block of Northbridge Court.
Police do not suspect foul play to be involved in his disappearance.
Anyone has any information regarding Mr. Litchfield’s whereabouts should contact Detective Roscoe at 843-719-7993 or Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4465.
