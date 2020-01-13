NWS confirms EF1 tornado went through Loris High School parking lot

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado blew through the Loris High School parking lot on Monday.
NWS officials said that winds were up to 90 mph. They said it started near the athletics fields and made its way to the parking lot, which was where it had the strongest winds and most damage.
Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said that 72 cars were damaged when the tornado hit the parking lot. Buley said that number could go up while the damage assessment continues.
Toni Bell, a junior, was one of the students who had their smashed by another vehicle.
“It hurts. I’ve had that car for over a year and I got attached to it as funny as that may seem, but it was the first car I had and it hurts to see it like that. I just never thought that would happen,” Bell said.
Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee added there was possible damage to the school’s band trailer.
According to Hardee, no injuries were reported and students were still in the building as of 1:20 p.m.
Senior Ashton Norman said her chorus teacher looked out the window and saw the tornado.
“My chorus teacher said, ‘Everybody stay calm and seated. Let me just see what I can do and let’s see what’s going on,” Norman said. “There’s a door that leads to the outside with a glass window and she saw the tornado and the teacher next to her said, ‘That’s it, everybody let’s go, we need to run.' So we all ran into the hall and we took cover.”
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the school did not lose power and staff did not receive any kind of weather alert.
Bourcier said she spoke to Loris High School principal Richard Crumley who said no one heard anything indicating a tornado had ripped through the school’s parking lot and damaged several cars.
She said that students go through safety drills throughout the school year, which includes tornado drills. She believes if a warning had gone out then everyone would have known what to do.
The tornado later made its way down the road where it took the power out of traffic lights and also ripped a shed’s roof off.
