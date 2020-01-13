Officials say Mt. Pleasant violent crime dropped in 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant saw a drop in crime in 2019 when compared to 2018.
The police department experienced an increase in calls for service from 113,443 to 124,150 (9.4 percent) but the violent crime rate dropped 25.2 percent from 125 incidents to 95 incidents. Violent crime is considered robbery, murder, forcible rape, and aggravated assault.
Non-violent crime, defined as burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson, was up slightly from 1,366 to 1,381 incidents.
Theft from a motor vehicle went up 39 percent from 308 incidents in 2018 to 428 in 2019. Of the vehicles which were entered, police say 73.3 percent were unlocked.
