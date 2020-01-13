One dead after Summerville auto-pedestrian crash, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in Summerville when they were hit by a vehicle.
The crash happened at Holiday Drive and North Main Street.
Summerville police spokesman Shaun Tumbleston said no charges have been filed yet and the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were hit.
According to the incident report, officers checked with multiple hotels in the area and found the victim was not a guest anywhere.
The Berkeley County coroner will release the name of the deceased.
