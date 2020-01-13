Police searching for suspects after man shot 4 times in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot four times late Sunday night.
Officers arriver to a house on Rickett Avenue where they found a man on the steps of a house shot four time. His car at the scene was also wrecked, according to police, who believe he may have been shot while in the vehicle.
Department spokeswoman Lt. Cassie Brooks said the suspects are two black men who are unknown at this time.
Detectives were at the scene until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning and are continuing to investigate, Brooks said.
