Questions remain after SLED releases details of investigation into Emanuel AME church finances

“I’m not sure how in-depth that investigation was," Savage told Washington. “They didn’t look at any bank statements, they didn’t look at any of the checks of the many donors who gave these millions of dollars. You would think they would start off by looking at the checks and seeing what the check said. Was it addressed to the church? Was there a memo on it? We know, Quintin, that the families of the victims received envelopes addressed to them, that were sent to the church, the street address of the church, but with their names on them, that were open and the money was missing.”