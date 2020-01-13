Stingrays Pile Up 42 Shots During 2-1 Win In Greenville

Thompson improved to 15-3-1 on the season and 10-1-1 in his last 12 games. He also allowed one goal or less for the seventh consecutive start and lowered his league-leading goals-against average to 1.90 while strengthening his ECHL-high save percentage to 0.937. The Swamp Rabbits took an early 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period on a goal by forward Nathan Perkovich, which was the lone tally of the opening frame.