Warm, humid, fog, rain in January?!?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our northwest will keep the Lowcountry warm, humid and a bit unsettled over the next couple of days. A few areas of rain and downpours are possible today with a mostly cloudy sky and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s for at least the next 4 days. The rain chance will be fairly low on Tuesday and Wednesday before the front to our northwest falls apart midweek and allows a new cold front to slide through the area on Thursday with one or two showers. Behind the front, we’ll see an increase in sunshine Thursday and Friday along with some cooler temperatures. Another cold front will move in on Saturday bringing a few showers, a brief warm-up and then another cool down for Sunday. Right now, it appears that temperatures will turn significantly cooler next week!