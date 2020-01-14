Accused killer wants murder charged dropped, cites ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An accused killer wants the murder charge against him tossed, claiming the a fatal shooting was self-defense and therefore should fall under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
Harold Champaigne was 16-years old when Charleston Police say he shot and killed 19-year old Jaquan Moore at a James Island park in August 2016.
The “Stand Your Ground” law allows someone who is attacked to use deadly force if necessary to protect themselves from death or serious injury.
According to court records, Champaigne stole about $300 from Moore a few days before the deadly shooting. At his bond hearing, Champaigne’s original attorney claimed Champaigne was attacked and he was protecting himself.
Court papers state when the two fought, another man who was wounded in the shooting put Moore in a headlock.
That’s when police say Champaigne pulled out a gun and fired several shots, killing Moore.
Moore’s family members say Champaigne’s Stand Your Ground defense doesn’t make any sense.
“How can they claim Stand Your Ground when his friend grabbed my son in a head lock and tried to hold him so he can shoot him?” Moore’s father, Nathaniel Moore, said Tuesday.
"Can’t sleep at night, right now two hours of sleep, so it’s devastating to hear that he’s gonna try ‘Stand Your Ground,’” Moore’s mother, Paula Moore, said. “He did what he did, he needs to suffer the consequences.”
The Moores were ready to go court Thursday for Champaigne's Stand Your Ground hearing but learned this week it has been postponed.
They say they are ready to fight to take the case to trial.
"Any means necessary, oh my goodness they don't know, they messing with the wrong sister," Paula Moore said.
The solicitor’s office declined to comment on Champaigne’s Stand Your Ground claim.
Champaigne remains out on bond pending the trial.
Champaigne’s current attorney has not responded to a request for comment.
