Allegiant announces new nonstop service from Charleston to Louisville

“We are thrilled that Allegiant is offering nonstop service between the Derby City and the Holy City," It is clearly a win for both Louisville and Charleston area residents who can now travel more affordably and conveniently between these iconic destinations,” Helen Hill, chairman of the Charleston Aviation Authority Board and chief executive officer of Explore Charleston said. “Last year was exceptional for the airport. And with today’s announcement of new nonstop service to Louisville is evidence the positive momentum continues.”