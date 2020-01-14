Charleston city council to discuss restricting construction hours to limit loud noise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are considering restrictions on when construction can take place in an effort to cut down on loud construction during the early morning and late night hours.
Charleston City Council will discuss the proposal at the council meeting on Tuesday that begins at 5 p.m.
City officials say if passed, a construction noise ordinance would limit construction on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No construction would be allowed on Sundays.
They say those who need exceptions can speak with the building department. The goal is to cut down on loud noise that is disruptive to people near construction sites. The city has received many noise complaints.
Robert Fogle, who supports the ordinance, says he’s had issue with loud construction.
"It causes a lot noise you really can't sleep in the morning time they start real early," Fogle said.
Council members considered new construction rules in 2018, but it was deferred and revisited at the end of the last year.
Council is discussing the ordinance on Tuesday to give the four new council members and opportunity to give feedback and review the ordinance before making a final vote.
Advocates for builders say they are concerned that this ordinance will make construction projects take longer because of time restrictions. They also believe this could drive up construction costs.
The final readings for this ordinance is expected to be on Jan 28th at the next council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.