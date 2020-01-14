Charleston City Council looks to approve official Dutch Dialogues plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After two years of research, planning and international visits, a more comprehensive plan to fight flooding problems in the city of Charleston will become closer to reality Tuesday.
The Dutch Dialogues recommendations will be approved to begin plans for reducing flood risks in Charleston and surrounding areas.
Matthew Fountain, the Director of Storm Water Management for the City of Charleston, says the city wants to preserve the land and economy around Charleston and not change too much of the historic city.
He said researchers found flooding has increased in Charleston since 1980. They determined this is most likely because of sea-level rise and global warming.
Some projects that could begin after Tuesday’s confirmation will be phase one of building up the battery wall in downtown Charleston.
Additionally, the development of man-made wetlands in smaller areas like Church Creek where the city recently bought out flood-prone residential property and tore it down could also begin.
The city also plans to plant trees and other plants in Church Creek that can help keep soil in place and their roots can soak up water.
Officials plan to use this property to make "how-to" diagrams as a model for how others in the community can reduce flood risks.
Fountain says Charleston embraces its status as a coastal city, which is why the city council is adopting this “holistic” approach of preservation. The city believes this approach is both cost-efficient and better for the environment.
