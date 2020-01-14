Clemson family welcomes new addition in style

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Clemson family will be enjoying the game tonight with its newest addition.
Carl Moore and Brittany Tomberlin welcomed their son Marshall last night on the eve of the National Championship game.
On behalf of the Tigers, Prisma Baptist Hospital donated a Clemson onesie that Marshall wore proudly today.
“I was really excited when Baptist Hospital came in with the outfits. I thought honestly that they were just gonna let him use the outfit and take the outfits back and whatnot because I was gonna buy the outfits for him, but they told me it was a gift," Carl Moore and Brittany Tomberlin said.
Carl said he hopes his son Marshall will be a good luck charm for Clemson tonight.
He predicted a final score will be 56-24 Clemson.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.