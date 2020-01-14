Clemson, LSU to battle it out for College Football Playoff National Championship

“He's been amazing for our program. He's got about every record in the book and those who follow Clemson know he's done it on very limited touches,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “I mean, there's been lots of games where he's had eight, nine, 10 touches because of the nature of the game and yet he's got 100-something yards. He's got all the records in the ACC, touchdowns and all that. So he's just a special young person, beautiful family, from right here in Jennings, and just a blue-collar hard worker, humble superstar, and doesn't even know it. He just goes about his business.”