LSU takes lead over Clemson during first half of title showdown

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WCSC) - The national championship game is turning into the shootout many expected between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. LSU has scored its third touchdown, taking a four-point lead over Clemson.
After Clemson scored 10 straight points on B.T. Potter's 52-yard field goal and Tee Higgins 36-yard touchdown run, LSU answered on Joe Burrow's 3-yard scoring run to cut the lead to 17-14 in the second quarter.
The 17 points put up by both teams were scored in less than five minutes.
Potter's field goal was his career best. Higgins took the handoff, faked a reverse and rolled through several LSU defenders near the goal line to finish in the end zone.
The 10-point deficit was the largest LSU had faced all season.
Clemson was on the scoreboard first, but was holding on to a three-point lead over LSU with eight minutes left in the first half.
Both sets of Tigers are 14-0, seeking to cap a perfect season.
It’s practically a home game for LSU. Its campus is just 90 minutes away and purple-and-gold clad supporters could be found all around New Orleans.
There were plenty of orange-wearing Clemson fans on the streets, hoping their team wins a second straight national championship. A second-story veranda near Jackson Square boasted Clemson flags from its 2016 and 2018 national titles, along with an inflatable Tiger figure.
Clemson is after its third crown in four seasons and its 30th straight victory.
LSU is seeking its first national championship since 2007 and first in the CFP era.
Earlier, thunderous applause and chants of “Four More Years” welcomed President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they took the field at the New Orleans Superdome before the game.
The crowd also broke into chants of “USA, USA.”
The president and first lady walked onto the field Monday night for the singing of the national anthem.
Trump won a nearly 20-point victory in Louisiana in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump arrived at the domed stadium shortly before the game’s scheduled kickoff. He was accompanied by his wife, first lady Melania Trump and South Carolina U.S. senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. Graham and Scott are Republican, like the president.
Trump predicted that it will be a “great game” as he departed the White House.
Trump is familiar with LSU. He took attended a November game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide.
The president hosted many of Clemson’s players and coaches at the White House in January 2019 after the team won the 2018 national championship.
