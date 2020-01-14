Damage estimates ‘well into the millions’ as tornado clean up continues at North Central High School

Previously, Robbins said 14 buses would run between the middle school and high school to drop off students. However, he said very few of those buses were full. To reduce congestion at the old ATEC building, the district plans to consolidate its transportation into three or four full buses that will transport students to the vocational building. The district said if parents who haven’t previously used the district’s transportation system are interested in doing so because of the relocation, they can reach out to have their children added.