Firefighters investigating fire at Mount Pleasant church

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A spokesman for a church in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village says the church’s building suffered minimal smoke damage in a fire Monday afternoon.
A fire alarm sounded at St. Andrews Church at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to church spokesman Greg Shore. The Historic Church’s facilities manager walked into the church, found the fair linen and frontal on the communion table had caught fire, and extinguished it with a handheld fire extinguisher.
Mount Pleasant Fire responded within five minutes and surveyed the building to make sure there were no other issues, Shore said.
The fire department provided ventilation to remove the smoke caused by the flames, Mount Pleasant Fire spokesman Brandon Smiley said.
Church officials say Mount Pleasant Police informed them of an arrest in connection with the fire, but police have not yet confirmed that.
The investigation into the fire is continuing.
