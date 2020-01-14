Man dies after falling four floors at N. Charleston shipyard, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man died Monday afternoon after he fell four floors at a shipyard in North Charleston, according to police.
Officers arrived at the scene at the Detyens Shipyard on McMillan Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. The man was working on the top deck of a ship and was trying to bring a large object up with the help of a crane, the report stated.
During the process of bringing the object up, a cable wire snapped, causing the object to hit the man in the face. When the object hit the man in the face, he fell four floors and severely injured his head.
12 minutes after officers responded, the man died, according to the report.
The Charleston County coroner will release the name of the deceased.
This is the second deadly accident at the shipyard within the past year.
