Near-record Heat Today and Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This warm streak continues across the Lowcountry as highs today and tomorrow will climb to near 80 degrees! The record for both days is 79 degrees so we will likely tie the record or come close. Look for a lot of clouds once again with the slight chance for a light shower this afternoon. The next cold front will move through Thursday and drop off cooler air Friday, ending an 11 day streak of warmer than usual temps.