Near-record Heat Today and Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This warm streak continues across the Lowcountry as highs today and tomorrow will climb to near 80 degrees! The record for both days is 79 degrees so we will likely tie the record or come close. Look for a lot of clouds once again with the slight chance for a light shower this afternoon. The next cold front will move through Thursday and drop off cooler air Friday, ending an 11 day streak of warmer than usual temps.
Tonight temps will dip back into the low to mid 60s feeling very mild. There’s the chance some dense fog could develop tomorrow morning. Mild and muggy mornings will continue until Friday when temperatures will drop into the low 40s. Until Friday temps will be staying unseasonably warm with a slight chance for a shower or two.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy & warm with spotty shower; HIGH: 79.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy & warm with spotty shower; HIGH: 79.
THURSDAY: Not as warm with isolated shower; HIGH: 75.
FRIDAY: Cooler & mostly sunny; HIGH: 56.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.