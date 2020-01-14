North Charleston neighborhood in fear after attempted kidnapping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are still looking for the man they say walked into a home and attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl.
Deputies say it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home park in the 5700 block of Dorchester Road.
According to deputies, the man came in through an unlocked door and took the child. The child's step father heard the screams and chased them across the property. The man then dropped the child and ran away, deputies say.
The child’s mother, Ana Garcia, was in panic while calling 911. She had to explain to a Spanish translator what was happening.
“I don’t know how he opened the back door. I believe he was carrying my daughter,” Garcia said on the 911 recording. " A woman who lives with me was going to the bathroom and heard my daughter scream. My husband ran out with her husband and rescued my daughter."
Residents living in the neighborhood say they are in fear after the attempted kidnapping.
Pamela Jones, a neighbor, said she went to speak to the girl's mother after she heard about what happened. She said the entire neighborhood is on edge.
“Everybody is concerned, everybody is frightened,” Jones said. “We have to tell them there is no more playing and riding your bikes so far away. We have to stay near you at all times.”
Deputies have increased patrols in the area as detectives continue to investigate.
The only description police provided states the man was short and dressed in dark clothing.
Anyone with information should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
