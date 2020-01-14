Report: Convenience store clerk pulled out gun after man threatened to kill him

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston convenience store clerk drew a gun on a man who threatened to kill him, according to an incident report. The man who allegedly threatened the clerk has been charged with attempted armed robbery.
On November 16th, 2019, officers responded to the Complete Corner in the 4500 block of Spruill Avenue just after 4:50 p.m. The clerk told them a man, later identified as 31-year-old Maurice Jeffcoat walked into the store, grabbed a hot sausage from the counter and pulled out a pistol.
The clerk told officers that Jeffcoat told him, “give me all your money or I’ll kill you" so he pulled out his own revolver and pointed it at him. According to the report, Jeffcoat ran out the door after the clerk pointed the gun at him.
According to the report, officers were able to lift a fingerprint off the sausage. Jeffcoat was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
