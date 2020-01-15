CARTA expected to give update on fleet of electric buses being phased into service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston transportation leaders are expected to meet Wednesday to go over several major projects. An update is expected on CARTA's Electric Bus project.
In November, Live 5 gave you the first look at CARTA's new electric buses that are now in service in the Charleston area.
In 2019, CARTA's board committed to converting the fleet to all electric vehicles. Three buses are already in service and three more are set to go into service this month.
According to CARTA officials, these buses reduce emissions and are more cost-effective over the long-term because of lower fuel and maintenance costs. Each bus can go about 100 miles on one charge.
But the buses aren't cheap on the front end. Each bus has a base price of $594,000. Each charging station is $60,000.
The deadline for the request for proposals of six more buses is January 31, 2020.
CARTA’s board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They are also expected to give an update on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit and HOP Lot.
