Charleston Co. GOP chair calls out board members, unexpectedly steps down

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party chairman John Kuhn stepped down from his position on Tuesday night after saying he was verbally attacked by his fellow board member.
“At this moment, I cannot work with my executive board,” Kuhn said, according to leaked audio from Tuesday’s meeting. “I sure don’t expect to get attacked by my own board member for about an hour after all I’ve done for the party every week, especially a board member who has not been working anywhere in the ballpark as much as I have.”
He then called out his fellow board member party treasurer Cameron Brown.
“Why would I want to serve on this board at this time? I don’t," he said. “If I do not have your support, I need to resign. So therefore, I am resigning.”
Kuhn, a former state senator, was the chairman for nine months.
“I have worked extremely hard for the party,” he said. “I throughly enjoyed serving as party chair. In fact, I loved it. I will move forward in God’s guidance. Thank you all.”
The board then took a 10-minute recess. Kuhn has declined to comment.
