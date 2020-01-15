Coroner identifies victim killed in Moncks Corner accident

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man killed early Wednesday morning in a crash.
Major Jackson, 23, of Harsville, died in the crash at the intersection of Old Highway 52 and New Highway 52 in front of the Berkeley County Administration Building, Coroner George Oliver said.
The coroner’s office was notified by an area hospital at 5:54 a.m. about the death, Oliver said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.