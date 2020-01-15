Deputies arrest man on kidnapping, assault charges after disturbances at home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a 26-year-old man accused of an incident in which he kidnapped a family member in West Ashley.
Elio Angelo Acanfora is charged with kidnapping and second-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident Tuesday in West Ashley, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say they responded multiple times Tuesday to a home in the 1700 block of Elm Road to reports of disturbances involving Acanfora. An affidavit states he had “gone into a rage” and had broken items in the home.
He then pulled a family member out of the home and into a vehicle against her will before forcing her to drive away, the affidavit states. During the incident, he held a closed knife to the victim’s side, slapped her in the head while she was driving, pulled her hair and threatened to burn the home, deputies say.
The victim and another family member provided written statements.
Investigators say the victim told them Wednesday that she knew if Acanfora got her into the vehicle, that she would not be able to get away.
Acanfora was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
