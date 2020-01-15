Former Dorchester County deputy faces assault charge

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Dorchester County deputy was arrested on an assault charge Tuesday, three days after he resigned from the agency.
James Bazzle was arrested Tuesday on a charge of third-degree assault and battery, Sgt. Rick Carson confirmed.
Deputies learned of an incident involving Bazzle Saturday morning, Carson said. Bazzle resigned that same morning and an investigation into the incident began.
The sheriff’s office has not yet released details on the incident or the investigation that led to Bazzle’s arrest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
