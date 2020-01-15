Former longtime Dorchester County councilman dies

“It was a privilege to serve with Mr. Rosebrock when he was on County Council and the Board of Directors of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency," Dorchester County Administrator, Jason L. Ward said. "Mr. Rosebrock loved Dorchester County and he was an active member of Keep Dorchester County Beautiful. He hated litter and he always participated in community cleanups which earned him the name, ‘Mr. Clean.’ He was committed to constituent services and he was committed to getting water and sewer infrastructure in place to move the community forward.”