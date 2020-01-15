Former longtime Dorchester County councilman dies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man who spent 20 years on Dorchester County Council has died, the county announced Tuesday.
Richard H. Rosebrock, died Monday of natural causes, according to county spokesperson Tiffany Norton. Rosebrock was 92.
“He was a gentleman, a servant leader, and a caring person who brought the community together,” Norton said. “He loved his family and he loved Dorchester County.”
Rosebrock grew up in Summerville and graduated from Summerville High School in 1945. He served in the South Carolina National Guard from 1947 to 1950.
He began his tenure on County Council in 1992, where he served the residents of District 5 until his retirement in 2012. During his tenure on County Council, he served as Chairman from 1995-1996 and 1998-1999 and was elected Chairman Emeritus in 2005.
In honor of his commitment to conservation and dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Dorchester County, Dorchester County’s first park was named in his honor. The Richard H. Rosebrock Park is located at the intersection of Highway 61 and Bacon’s Bridge Road. It opened on Sept. 16, 2011.
“I knew Richard well before we served on County Council together," Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said. "He was a dear friend and I will miss him, immensely. He was honest, trust-worthy and you could always depend on him. Even when we disagreed on Council, we were always friends.”
“It was a privilege to serve with Mr. Rosebrock when he was on County Council and the Board of Directors of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency," Dorchester County Administrator, Jason L. Ward said. "Mr. Rosebrock loved Dorchester County and he was an active member of Keep Dorchester County Beautiful. He hated litter and he always participated in community cleanups which earned him the name, ‘Mr. Clean.’ He was committed to constituent services and he was committed to getting water and sewer infrastructure in place to move the community forward.”
Service arrangements for Rosebrock will be forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.