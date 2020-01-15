Funeral services announced for former Dorchester Co. councilman

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a longtime Dorchester County councilman.
Richard H. Rosebrock, 92, died Monday of natural causes.
A memorial gathering will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Summerville Baptist Church at 417 Central Avenue followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to Village of Summerville Employee Fund, the Summerville Baptist Church Mission Fund, Hospice of Charleston or the charity of your choice.
“He was a gentleman, a servant leader, and a caring person who brought the community together,” Norton said. “He loved his family and he loved Dorchester County.”
Rosebrock grew up in Summerville and graduated from Summerville High School in 1945. He served in the South Carolina National Guard from 1947 to 1950.
He began his tenure on County Council in 1992, where he served the residents of District 5 until his retirement in 2012. During his tenure on County Council, he served as Chairman from 1995-1996 and 1998-1999 and was elected Chairman Emeritus in 2005.
In honor of his commitment to conservation and dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Dorchester County, Dorchester County’s first park was named in his honor. The Richard H. Rosebrock Park is located at the intersection of Highway 61 and Bacon’s Bridge Road. It opened on Sept. 16, 2011.
