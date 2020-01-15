Horry County police search for missing, endangered 85-year-old man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man who is known to have memory issues.
Wayne Paul Feeler, 85, of Myrtle Beach was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 814, driving a blue 2015 four-door Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate number RWK-771.
Police said Feeler has a cognitive impairment and is considered endangered.
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
