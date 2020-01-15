LSU fan starts GoFundMe to buy Clemson mascot new outfit after numerous jokes about its appearance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship, there was a lot of talk comparing the LSU and Clemson tiger mascots to each other.
One is the name brand... and well, one is the Great Value brand.
But at least one LSU fan felt bad about the state of the Clemson mascot and started a GoFundMe to buy the mascot a new costume.
The GoFundMe was posted Monday, Jan. 13 just before 9 p.m.
The fundraiser has a $1,000 goal.
WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
