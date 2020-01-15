Mt. Pleasant capital improvement plan focuses on transportation and storm water projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant has identified millions of dollars worth of future projects to improve roadways, drainage systems, fire department facilities, recreation and more in its new five-year capital improvement plan.
From 2021 through 2025, the capital improvement initiative focuses mainly on transportation and stormwater management, according to Eric DeMoura, the town administrator.
"They are the two most critical infrastructure items in the town of Mount Pleasant," DeMoura said. "Those are the things that continuously rise to the top of projects that are of interest and that directly affect the quality of life for citizens."
Transportation plans include continuing roadway improvements along highway 17, Long Point Road, Patriots point gateway, as well as along Billy Swails Boulevard. The goal is to alleviate consistent congestion and safety issues.
The plan also calls for $11 million dollars toward the stormwater improvement plan over the next few years to fix undersized and outdated drainage systems across the town.
"I think that the town of Mount Pleasant is proud of is how active we have been at having and following through on a capital improvement plan for years now,"DeMoura Because we have done this, I think it has brought significant capital improvements to a fast-growing community."
However, funding for many projects is expected to be tighter than years past. Although staff has proposed more than $300 million worth of projects, they have only identified $31 million available to fund the most critical items.
According to Eric DeMoura, the town administrator, the town is expecting a “reduction in available funding sources” that comes from county and local taxes over the next few years.
Mount Pleasant’s budget committee will take a first look at the capital improvement plan Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the municipal complex.
