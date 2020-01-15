New Miss Summerville, North Charleston titleholders crowned

Miss North Charleston 2020 is 23-year-old Brooke Vu. She is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Marine Science. Vu performed a Tahitian dance for the talent portion of the competition. Her platform, “The Future is Green: Sustainability Takes All of Us,” which offers the community the awareness of their own harmful impacts on the environment. In addition to being crowned, she also received the Miss Talent and Miss Evening Gown/Social Impact Initiative awards. She currently serves as an Educator at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.