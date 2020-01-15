New Miss Summerville, North Charleston titleholders crowned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four young ladies from the Carolina coast are headed to Miss South Carolina this summer.
The young women were crowed Saturday at the Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship and Teen Competition.
Miss Summerville 2020 is Savanna James of Johns Island. The 24-year-old is a graduate from Limestone College, and she earned her Master of Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina. James performed an upbeat tap routine to “Rise Up” by Andre Day. Her platform is “Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention.” In November 2019, James learned she carries an extremely high and increased risk of developing breast cancer. She has decided to have a double mastectomy in February to lower her risk to under 5 percent. She currently serves as Vice President of East West Gem Co.
Miss North Charleston 2020 is 23-year-old Brooke Vu. She is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Marine Science. Vu performed a Tahitian dance for the talent portion of the competition. Her platform, “The Future is Green: Sustainability Takes All of Us,” which offers the community the awareness of their own harmful impacts on the environment. In addition to being crowned, she also received the Miss Talent and Miss Evening Gown/Social Impact Initiative awards. She currently serves as an Educator at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.
These two young women each earned a $500 college scholarship and will now go on to compete at Miss South Carolina 2020 to earn more college scholarships.
Miss Summerville Teen 2020 is Gracelyn Gleason. She is a 16-year-old junior at Ashley Ridge High School. She performed a tap routine for her talent. Gleason’s platform is “S.O.A.P – Serving Others Assisting and Providing." Gleason plans to earn a master’s degree in early childhood/special education. Gleason also won the Teen Talent Award.
Miss North Charleston Teen 2020 is 16-year-old Emma Page, a junior at Ashley Ridge High School. She performed a vocal piece for her talent. She plans to spend her year promoting her platform, “Love Our Teachers for Our Future,” which is bringing awareness to the importance of recognizing our educators. Page plans to earn her master’s in early childhood education to become a teacher. Page received the Teen Evening Gown and On-Stage Question award.
Seventeen young ladies ranging in age from 13 to 24 competed for the four titles. Other awards given include People’s Choice award and Dear Monroe Children’s Miracle Network award to Samantha Krantz, a graduate of the College of Charleston. Miss Congeniality, voted on by the contestants, was Chloe Brown, a freshman nursing student at Charleston Southern University. In the Miss division, Madison Coffman of Irmo placed 1st Runner-Up and 2nd Runner-Up was Lilly Coveney. Emily Danielski of Summerville finished as the 1st Runner-Up in the Teen division.
The four new titleholders will compete at Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant, held in Columbia in late June 2020. Winners at the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageant will advance to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions. Throughout the year, these young ladies will serve the community and promote their personal platforms as well as the Children’s Miracle Network.
For more information, email MissSummervillePageant@gmail.com.
