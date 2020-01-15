New subdivision may be coming to Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston planning commission will vote on the conceptual plan for a subdivision near the intersection of River Road and Maybank Highway at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The project, which is 15 years in the making, could eventually have more than 250 homes.
The area has known issues with flooding and traffic, but officials with the planning commission say they plan to implement findings from the Ditch Dialogues and start construction on the “Southern Pitch Fork” which is a major transportation improvement that will relieve traffic in the area by adding more roads, one of which will run directly through the property.
The Dutch Dialogues were written by a group of water management specialists and the city plans to implement their findings across Charleston.
“Everywhere in the city of Charleston water management, flooding and drainage are the most important thing we are dealing with,” Jacob Lindsey said. “And this project, like every new one on Johns Island, will be held to the very highest new standards.”
Officials are also calling the proposed development a traffic solution, as opposed to a traffic problem.
The planning commission meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.
