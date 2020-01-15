Record highs will give way to January chill over the next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather will only last a few more days before a dose of reality strikes and we return to more typical January weather. Another record high is in jeopardy today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The record high for today is 79° most recently reached in 2017. A slight chance of rain will stay in the forecast today, tonight and most of the day tomorrow. Most folks will not see any rain though. A cold front moves through late in the day Thursday bringing big changes by the time you wake up on Friday morning. Highs will only reach the mid 50s, despite plenty of sunshine, on Friday. Another cold front will move through this weekend bringing a brief warmup and a few showers. The best rain chance will be from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. A big drop in temperatures is expected for next week with highs only in the 40s by Tuesday.