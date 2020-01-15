‘These are real people with real families’: Sheriff’s office pleads for information after 2 found dead in Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community, asking for any information after two people were found dead inside a home.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Andrew Legett and Maisha Burch were discovered inside a home around 10 a.m. Monday off Taft Watson Road in the Centenary community. He added that a family member found them.
“These are real people with real families grieving and needing answers,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Officials said the two died from apparent gunshot wounds. An autopsy is set for Thursday to determine an exact cause of death.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said his agency is investigating, along with members of the State Law Enforcement Division.
The sheriff’s office said anyone with information in the case is asked to either send a message through Facebook or call 843-423-8216.
