Bosch Charleston plant plans 400+ job cuts over 2 years

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch Charleston confirmed Thursday it will reduce its workforce by approximately 430 from mid-2020 through 2021.
Citing the “impact of a transforming automotive industry, compounded by the effects of a difficult economic situation,” spokesman Tim Wieland said the company estimates global automotive production volume will be reduced by 10 percent compared to 2017, down to 88.9 million vehicles. Therefore, he said, the automotive industry, including Bosch, has to take structural adjustments.
“This reduction will result in the loss of approximately 340 Bosch jobs, and an estimated 90 temporary positions,” Wieland said. “The reductions are planned to be implemented in phases, likely beginning in mid-2020 and continuing through 2021. Bosch associates who are impacted by a workforce reduction will have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Bosch facilities. In the case a suitable position is not identified, those associates will be offered a competitive severance package and support to help transition to new opportunities.”
The company plans to eliminate production of diesel powertrain components at its manufacturing facility in Charleston.
“In parallel, the Charleston site will secure additional manufacturing business for powertrain electrification, an area of future growth for the company,” Wieland said. It is not clear how many new jobs might result.
The facility, which opened in Charleston in 1974, manufactures products for powertrain and chassis systems control systems.
