Bosch Charleston plant plans 400+ job cuts over 2 years

“This reduction will result in the loss of approximately 340 Bosch jobs, and an estimated 90 temporary positions,” Wieland said. “The reductions are planned to be implemented in phases, likely beginning in mid-2020 and continuing through 2021. Bosch associates who are impacted by a workforce reduction will have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Bosch facilities. In the case a suitable position is not identified, those associates will be offered a competitive severance package and support to help transition to new opportunities.”