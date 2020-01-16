The Citadel, VMI look to end streaks

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: The Citadel has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has depended on freshmen. For the Bulldogs, seniors Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of the team's points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Travis Evee, Garrett Gilkeson and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of VMI's scoring this season.