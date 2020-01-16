Classroom Champions: ELA teacher wants books for students at West Ashley Advanced Studies Magnet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new year brings an opportunity to try new things, and one teacher wants to inspire the love of reading in her students with books that reflect their personalities and interests.
This is seventh grade English Language Arts at West Ashley Advanced Studies Magnet in Charleston.
Madeleine Cooper-Angell is a first year teacher, anxious to build a community inclusive of all the different cultures her students represent.
She knows that reading is a blueprint to success, so her request is for a class library filled with books that reflect the students' personalities and interests.
She thinks her students will enjoy the series "The Land Of Stories," by former Glee actor Chris Colfer.
She also wants "Track Series." It's a collection written by Jason Reynolds. He started writing poetry as a kid thanks his love of rap. He didn't read his first novel until he was 17, now he's a best selling children's author.
Cooper-Angell is confident these books and others like them will keep her students hungry for reading.
Her project on the Donors Choose website has a price tag of $368. Click here to make a contribution and become a Live 5 Classroom Champion.
All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for the purpose intended.
