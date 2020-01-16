Cold Front on the Move: Last warm day before the 50s return

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through today and drop temperatures back to the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning. A few showers this morning should give way to an isolated shower this afternoon followed by more sunshine. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s being the warmest day of the 7 day forecast. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s with a lot of sunshine.