Cold Front on the Move: Last warm day before the 50s return

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through today and drop temperatures back to the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning. A few showers this morning should give way to an isolated shower this afternoon followed by more sunshine. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s being the warmest day of the 7 day forecast. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s with a lot of sunshine.
This weekend another front will move through and could spark a few showers late Saturday and early Sunday. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s this weekend under plenty of clouds. MLK day will feel cold as a stretch of chilly air arrives, Highs on Monday will be near 50 degrees.
TODAY: Afternoon sunshine and warm; HIGH: 77.
TOMORROW: Sunny and much cooler; HIGH: 54.
SATURDAY: Mild with late day shower; HIGH: 67.
SUNDAY: Mild with morning shower; HIGH: 66.
MLK DAY: Cold and sunny; HIGH: 50.
TUESDAY: Even colder; HIGH: 45.
WEDNESDAY: Staying chilly; HIGH: 50
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.