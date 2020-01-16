Coroner identifies man killed in fall at shipyard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Summerville man died in a work-related accident at the Detyens Shipyard Monday.
David Clark, 34, died at the scene from blunt-force injuries in the accident, according to Charleston County Coroner Dottie Lindsay.
North Charleston Police say Clark died after he fell four floors at the shipyard. Officers arrived at the scene on McMillan Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
Clark was working on the top deck of a ship and was trying to bring a large object up with the help of a crane, the report stated. During the process of bringing the object up, a cable wire snapped and the object hit Clark in the face, causing him to fall four floors.
The man died 12 minutes after officers responded, according to the report.
This is the second deadly accident at the shipyard within the past year.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.