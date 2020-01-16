Could banana peels be the newest skincare craze of 2020?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Don’t throw away that banana peel just yet!
Science has shown that bananas have tons of great health benefits including fiber, potassium, B6 and Vitamin C, but have you thought about using a banana peel for your skincare?
According to many online blogs, much like how banana peels can react to the tarnish on silver and help it disappear, it can have a similar effect on your teeth.
To use the banana peel on your teeth, rub the inside of the peel for two minutes on teeth then brush like normal and the claim is you could have whiter teeth in time. According to colgate.com, there’s not quite enough scientific data to say for sure if it will always work, but it is probably fun to try!
Many blogs also claim that, a few times a day, if you place a peel against your face for ten minutes and it could help keep acne away!
Another claim is that if you ever have a stubborn splinter, tape a piece of the peel over it for about thirty minutes, and the enzymes will help the splinter move to the surface and voila! The banana peel has come to the rescue.
