Dumptruck driver hospitalized after crash on Hwy 61

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A dump truck driver was hospitalized Thursday morning when the truck overturned on Hwy 61 in Dorchester County.
The truck had gravel in it, which crews had to clean up before opening one lane on the road, which was completely closed for more than an hour.
South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Matt Southern said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m.
Tow trucks worked to upright the vehicle before reopening the highway completely.
