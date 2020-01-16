Deadline to register to vote in state’s Democratic Party coming soon

Back in September, SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said there was, as a general rule, no rationale for a party with an incumbent president in the White House to hold a primary. South Carolina Republicans did not hold a state primary in 1984, when Ronald Reagan was in office; or in 2004, when George W. Bush was president. South Carolina Democrats skipped primaries in 1996 during Bill Clinton’s time in the Oval Office; and again in 2012 during Barack Obama’s administration.