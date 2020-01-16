Deadline to register to vote in state’s Democratic Party coming soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you plan to vote in the South Carolina Democratic Primary but haven’t yet registered to vote or have recently moved, your time to register is running out.
The deadline to mail, fax or register online is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30.
When you go to vote, you will need either a valid driver’s license or DMV-issued ID card. If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with the DMV.
In order to vote, South Carolina law requires voters register at least 30 days prior to an election. To be eligible to vote, you must:
- Be a United States citizen
- Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election
- Be a resident of South Carolina, the county and precinct where you cast your ballot
- Not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent
- Not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime
- Have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws, or if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.
Click here for more information on registering as well as links to find your polling place.
In 2020, there will only be a Democratic Primary after the South Carolina Republican Party decided against hosting a primary of their own.
Back in September, SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said there was, as a general rule, no rationale for a party with an incumbent president in the White House to hold a primary. South Carolina Republicans did not hold a state primary in 1984, when Ronald Reagan was in office; or in 2004, when George W. Bush was president. South Carolina Democrats skipped primaries in 1996 during Bill Clinton’s time in the Oval Office; and again in 2012 during Barack Obama’s administration.
South Carolina holds the nation’s fourth primary and the first in the south. The Democratic Primary is scheduled for Feb. 29.
