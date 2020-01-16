Deputies release surveillance photo in grocery store shoplifting case

The woman in the photo is suspected of putting meat into a large shoulder bag and leaving the Lowe’s Foods on Pawleys Island without paying, deputies say. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | January 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 3:19 PM

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hopes someone will recognize a woman suspected of shoplifting from a grocery store.

The woman in the photo is suspected of putting meat into a large shoulder bag and leaving the Lowe’s Foods on Pawleys Island without paying at around 1 p.m. on Monday, sheriff's office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Anyone who recognizes her or knows her location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor.

