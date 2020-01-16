District: No injuries reported when car backed into school bus

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was injured when a school bus taking students home from Summerville High School was involved in an accident Thursday afternoon, the district says.
The crash happened in a neighborhood off Embassy Drive in the Knightsville area, according to Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor. A car backed into the school bus, she said.
Students were on the bus at the time but there are no reported injuries to the students or the bus driver, Raynor said.
Law enforcement is on the scene investigating.
