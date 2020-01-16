Driver killed in crash after leading Berkeley Co. deputies on chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a Honda Accord died early Wednesday morning after leading Berkeley County deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers on a chase.
Deputies and troopers were assisting with a driver’s license checkpoint on Highway 52 near Highway 402 in the Moncks Corner area when the car approached the checkpoint around 2:30 a.m.
As law enforcement began to approach the vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse and sped away. The chase went over the Tail Race bridge and headed into Moncks Corner.
The vehicle then went down Hwy 52 south and crashed near the county administration building. The passenger in the car was taken into custody and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at Trident North Charleston.
According to the incident report, the tag on the car was expired and a gun was found in the glove compartment.
The Berkeley County coroner will release the name of the deceased.
