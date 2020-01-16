For first time since last September, no new mumps cases reported at CofC this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since the College of Charleston began providing weekly updates about the mumps outbreak on campus, no new cases were reported in the past week.
The number of confirmed cases remained at 76. Only one new case was reported last week which included each week during winter break.
Since September, the College has hosted two two-day vaccine clinics on campus, and officials say the vast majority of the mumps cases are no longer infectious.
According to the CDC, an infected person can spread the virus by coughing or simply by touching things with unwashed hands that others than touch. They also say the symptoms of the disease could take up three weeks to kick in after a person is exposed.
Those who have never received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, are urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, they’re asked to visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician.
Once students receive the vaccination, they should bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.