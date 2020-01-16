5 students evaluated by EMS after incident during chemistry class at Ashley Hall School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hazmat crews and emergency personnel responded to the Ashley Hall School in downtown Charleston Thursday morning for an incident during a chemistry class.
Charleston fire department spokesman Mike Julazadeh said a teacher was conducting a science experiment in a classroom just before 10 a.m. and some students started having breathing issues.
“The issue was contained to one classroom,” he said.
The school is working to notify parents about what happened at the all-girls school.
All 16 students in the classroom walked outside on their own and five students are being evaluated by EMS.
