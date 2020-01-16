Lawsuit: Berkeley Co. family unable to escape deadly fire because of unremovable bars on windows

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Berkeley County after three people died in a mobile home fire.
The plaintiff, Anthony King, is bringing a lawsuit against multiple people and real estate groups after his wife, son, daughter and dog died inside of a mobile home after a fire broke out. He claims the fire could have been prevented.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 6. The lawsuit names John Doe, as property owner, The Charleston Group, Control Group, Foothills Group, Heritage Group, Referral group, Network Group, Palmetto Group, Preferred Group, All d/b/a Agent Owned Realty and C. Boyd Loadholt, individually and as agent of Agent Owned Realty Company as defendants.
The fire happened back in March of 2017 at a mobile home King was renting off of Shady Trail Lane. That's off of Highway 52 just outside of Saint Stephen.
Live 5 News covered the fire when it happened.
According to the lawsuit, before the family moved in, King informed the property owner of electrical problems in the mobile home and that they weren’t able to open or remove bars on windows and doors.
The lawsuit states the defendants hired an unlicensed electrician to do the repairs. Those repairs, however, were never finished.
According to the lawsuit, the fire started in the home because of an electrical spark.
The lawsuit states Christina, Daniel and Lakala King were trapped inside the home because they couldn't escape because of the bars on the windows and doors. All three were killed.
Anthony was able to escape but had multiple injuries and burns.
He is requesting a jury trial. The amount of damages he is seeking has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.