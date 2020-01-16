N. Charleston man charged after allegedly putting grandson in choke hold

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after he allegedly hit his grandson and put him in a choke hold.
Ray Anthony Robinson, 61, is facing one charge of cruelty to children.
In December, Robinson’s daughter went to North Charleston police headquarters to make a report saying he has been in charge of watching her kids while she is at work.
Robinson’s grandson then told police that he was told by his grandfather to pick up his room. The juvenile said he picked up his room and shut the door but his grandfather yelled at him to keep it open, hit him on the head and then began to choke him, according to the incident report.
When the boy tried to fight back, he told detectives that his grandfather threw him on the ground and put him in a choke hold, the report stated.
The boy’s sister confirmed her brother’s recollection of events. Officers also saw marks on the boy’s throat and a cut above his bottom lip, according to the report.
